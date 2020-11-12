CORONAVIRUS: No New Deaths, 9 Hospitalizations as Case Count Rises by 171 in Washtenaw County

There were no new deaths in COVID-19 data updated Thursday by the Washtenaw County Health Department. 121 Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19.

Nine Washtenaw County residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since Tuesday's update. Local hospitalization data was not reported Wednesday due to the holiday. 541 county residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19, including 30 over the last seven days.

County data showed 171 more people testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 6,372.

The county also updated zip code data, reporting 37 new cases in Saline's 48176 zip code, bringing the total to 298. The county is now updating zip code data once a week.

The State of Michigan reported 45 people died with COVID-19, bringing the total to 7,811. Michigan reported 6,940 people testing positive for COVID-19.

Hospitalization data showed 24 more people in Michigan's critical care beds, bringing the total to 628. The number of patients on ventilators declined by 9 to 253.

There are 17 pediatric patients with COVID-19 in Michigan hospitals, an increase of seven. There are six more pediatric patients believed to have COVID-19.

According to COVIDactnow.org, the positive test rate in Washtenaw County increased again to 5.7 percent. In Michigan, it increased to 12.3 percent.