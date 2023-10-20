FIELD HOCKEY: Saline Opens Playoffs With 8-0 Win Over Northville

Saline opened the Michigan High School Field Hockey League Division 1 playoffs with a mercy-rule-shortened 8-0 victory over Northville.

Saline advances to the quarterfinals against Huron at 5:30 p.m., Monday. Pioneer and West Bloomfield play in the other quarterfinal. The winners advance to the semifinal Oct. 25 at Farmington Hills.

Despite the cold, rain and wind, the Hornets were in fine form

Saline opened the scoring less than two minutes into the contest. Caroline Clark scored on a goalmouth scramble to make it 2-0. Clare Arvai made it 3-0, smashing a Carly Pufpaf penalty corner insert past the Northville keeper.

Saline added three more goals in the second quarter. Arvai's second goal came on a penalty shot. Saline went up 5-0 when Ella Talladay hammered home Pufpaf's penalty corner insert. Freshman Claire Clark made it 6-0 on a tip after Maddie Nishioka's original shot. Olivia Pufpaf scored on a penalty corner insert by Lauren Miller. And in the fourth quarter, Pufpaf slapped in a shot to clinch the game by mercy rue.

The Hornets were able to get their depth players valuable playoff experience in the third and fourth quarter.

Saline defeated Huron, 3-1 and 2-0, in games earlier this season.

