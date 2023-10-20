SOCCER: Heisler Scores 2 as Saline Blanks Skyline to Win District Championship

YPSILANTI -- Saline sophomore Zach Heisler scored twice and Bryce Nadig scored as Saline defeated Skyline, 3-0, to win the district championship at Ypsilanti Lincoln.

Saline advanced to the regional tournament at Dearborn High School. The Hornets will play the winner of Northville-Salem. Detroit U-D Jesuit and Dearborn Edsel Ford faceoff on the other side of the bracket.

Saline's second straight district title was sparked by Nadig's goal less than five minutes into the contest. Zach Heisler scored 2:30 into the second half to give Saline a 2-0 lead. He scored a breakaway goal to seal the victory later in the half.

Jacob Piniatoglou wasn't busy - but he was perfect in goal.

More on this game Friday.

