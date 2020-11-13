Saline Debate Team Earns Coveted Leading Chapter Award

The Saline High School debate team earned the National Speech & Debate Association's 2019-20 Leading Chapter Award in the Michigan District.

The award, the highest honor given by the association, is based on student participation throughout the year. The school with the most accumulated members and degrees per district earns the designation.

Out of more than 3,000 member schools in the country, Saline was one of 110 to receive the award.

Members of the debate team are taught communication, critical thinking, creativity and collaboration through speech and debate.

The debate program is led by Saline High School teacher Shelly Venema.

Shown in the photo are: Back row (l to r): Alexandra Ulery, James Ulery, Sydney Dillon, Ryan Courtney, Andrew Strong, and Coach Venema. Middle row (l to r):Andreanna Ulery, Spencer Lynn, Eva Cueto, Paige Haddas, Lizzy Sandru, and Neil Sachdeva. Front row (l to r): Annabelle Kwon, Maggie Robbins, and Angie Ling.

The 2020-21 Debate team, has been competing virtually this year and enjoying more success. The roster features.