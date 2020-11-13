CORONAVIRUS: Deaths, Hospitalizations and Positive Tests All Rise This Week in Washtenaw County

Two more Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19, according to data updated Friday by the Washtenaw County Health Department. 123 county residents have died with COVID-19.

The county also added five more hospitalizations, bringing the total to 546. Another 183 people tested positive. 6,555 county residents have tested positive thus far.

The county's positive test rate increased to 6.1 percent, according to COVIDactnow.org.

Here's our weekly review of Friday-to-Friday data:

There were four deaths over the week, compared to zero last week.

There were 34 hospitalizations this week, compared to 19 the week before.

933 people tested positive for the week, compared to 550 last week.

There were 37 people testing positive in Saline's 48176 zip code, compared to 23 last week.

The positive test rate finished the week at 6.1 percent, compared to 3.6 percent last Friday.

Back to daily data, Michigan reported 118 people died with COVID-19 - with 83 of those deaths identified during a review of vital records. The death toll in Michigan reached 7,929. Michigan also reported a record 8,516 new cases.

Hospitalization data showed the number of COVID-19 patients in critical care beds increasing by 32 to 660. The number of patients on ventilators increased by 19 to 272. The number of pediatric patients with COVID-19 increased by two to 19. There are other pediatric patients believed to have COVID-19.