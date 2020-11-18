Robert Dupke, Independent Contractor Who Ventured in Real Estate, Loved to Work Hard and Play Hard

Robert “Rob” Horst Dupke, 56, of South Lyon, Michigan, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2020 after a five year battle with Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma at his residence surrounded by family and close friends.

He was born on November 12, 1963 in Ann Arbor, MI. Rob graduated from Saline High School, Saline, Michigan in 1981. Growing up he was active in the Boy Scouts of America, earning his Eagle Scout, the highest achievement in the Scouts. He attended Eastern Michigan University, Ypsilanti, MI and earned a Bachelor Degree in Computer Science in 1987.

Rob was a self-employed contractor who also ventured in real estate. He worked hard and played hard. He enjoyed remodeling houses and when he had time, he enjoyed camping, boating, sunsets and waterfalls. He had a heart of gold that touched so many lives in different ways.

He was predeceased by grandparents, Max and Lieschen Dupke, and Kenneth and Lois Kessler; great-grandparents, Leo and Dolla Pardon and Myrtle Thorn; Uncle David Kessler, and God parents John and Dorothy Simonds.

He is survived by his parents, Horst A.W. and Patricia Ann Dupke; sister, Christine Marie Finch (Michael); daughters, Julia Ann and Anna Elizabeth Dupke; aunt Vivian Kessler, nephews, Michael Max and Matthew Max Aris; many cousins in Germany and U.S.A.

A Celebration if Life will be planned for a later date. The family is requesting in kind memorial donations be made to the Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Research Foundation P.O. Box 442, Needham, MA 02494.