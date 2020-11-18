News Release: 31 COVID-19 Cases Traced to Ypsilanti Fraternal Order of Eagles #2250

(News Release from the Washtenaw County Health Department)

Washtenaw County Health Department is alerting the public to the possibility of COVID-19 exposure associated with the Ypsilanti Fraternal Order of Eagles #2250. Multiple events and ongoing operations between Oct 31 and Nov 10 are associated with at least 31 confirmed cases and over 40 close contact exposures among staff, members, and guests. Face coverings and social distance were reportedly inconsistently used or not used at all, contributing to rapid spread of illness and the high number of exposures. The facility is cooperating with the Health Department investigation and is currently closed.

Anyone visiting the Ypsilanti Eagles #2250 between Oct 31 and Nov 10 should monitor themselves closely for any symptoms of COVID-19, stay home as much as possible, maintain distance from others, including those in your household, and wear a mask when around others for 14 days after their last visit to the club. If you have symptoms, isolate at home away from others and seek testing. Additionally, since more than 5 days have passed since the last possible exposure at the facility, anyone who visited can seek COVID-19 testing. The club is located at 2935 Holmes Rd. in Ypsilanti.

The Health Department is also investigating the possibility that positive cases tied to the Eagles outbreak visited other local and regional establishments while infectious. Anyone recently visiting public locations or clubs without consistent use of face coverings, social distancing or with crowded or close conditions is encouraged to follow the guidance above and seek COVID-19 testing.

“This situation illustrates how quickly COVID-19 can spread and impact a large number of people, particularly when there are gatherings without good use of prevention measures like face coverings,” says Jimena Loveluck, MSW, health officer for Washtenaw County. “With our local cases at their highest levels since the pandemic began and hospitalizations increasing, we all must do everything we can to prevent additional spread. It’s up to us to work together to protect each other and our loved ones as well as our health care workers, public health workers and everyone serving and protecting the public.”

No-cost testing is available this Saturday Nov 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Washtenaw County Health Department (555 Towner St., Ypsilanti). Please pre-register.

Anyone testing positive for COVID-19, waiting test results or who is an exposed, close contact of a case must follow the guidelines for isolation or quarantine. With the current volume of cases, calls from Washtenaw County Health Department may be delayed. Please be patient and stay away from others as much as possible. This prevents additional exposures and potential new cases.

Washtenaw County has reported a total of 7,117 confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date. In the last 24 hours 156 new confirmed cases and 16 new hospitalizations have been reported (as of Nov 17).

With cases, hospitalizations and test positivity rates high and increasing across Michigan, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced a new Epidemic Order that goes into effect today and remains in place for three weeks.

The Gatherings and Face Mask Epidemic Order enacts a 3 week "pause to save lives" targeting indoor social gatherings and other group activities to curb rapidly rising COVID-19 infection rates in our state. The order restricts indoor activities such as indoor dining at restaurants and bars, entertainment venues, organized sports (except professional sports), and in-person learning at high schools, colleges, and universities. It also states that indoor social gatherings should not take place with more than two households present. These measures are meant to reduce the spread of COVID-19 where possible.

The number of local cases, guidance for employers, prevention information, testing options and more are available at www.washtenaw.org/covid19. Health Department staff are also available to answer questions. Leave a message at 734-544-6700 or email l-wchdcontact@washtenaw.org.

Resources from Washtenaw County Health Department

Public Guidance from MDHHS