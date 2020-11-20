COVID-19: 2 Deaths, 2 Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County; 60 Cases in Saline For the Week

Two more Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19, according to data updated by the health department data.

127 county residents have died with COVID-19, according to the county.

(graph from the Washtenaw County Health Department page)

Thursday's update also showed the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 increasing by two to 580. The county also reported the number of people testing positive increasing by 153 to 7,396.

(graph from the Washtenaw County Health Department page)

Once a week, the county updates zip code data. The number of people testing positive from Saline's 48176 zip code increased by 60 to 358.

According to COVIDactnow.org, the positive test rate in Washtenaw County decreased slightly to 7.0 percent. The state's rate also decreased slightly to 13.7 percent.

The State of Michigan website reported 134 more deaths with COVID-19, which includes 61 deaths identified during a review of vital records. In Michigan, 8,324 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have died. The state also reported 7,592 people testing positive for COVID-19.

In Michigan's hospitals, the number of COVID-19 patients in critical care beds increased by 34 to 843. The number of patients on ventilators increased by three to 400. The number of pediatric patients with COVID-19 increased by one to 15, with four more pediatric patients believed to have COVID-19.