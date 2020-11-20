Lane Restrictions on Pleasant Lake Road for Guard Rail Installations

On Monday, November 23, a contractor for the Washtenaw County Road Commission will be installing guardrail in specific sections of Pleasant Lake Road between Zeeb Road and Ann Arbor-Saline Road in Lodi Township.

The road will not be closed to traffic, but delays are likely due to lane restrictions. WCRC encourages motorists, emergency services and others to use an alternate route.

The work is expected to take approximately 10 days. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.