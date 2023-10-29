ROWING: Saline Takes 4 Medals at Kensington Metropark
Saline's rowing team had a strong performance at the Arctic Classic Regatta Oct. 21 at Kent Lake in Kensington Metro Park.
Maddi Corn won the women's junior varsity 1x.
Corn also joined Marlowe Samp, Indea Thomas, Mia Tokuyama and coxwain Leah DeCaro on the woman's junior varsity 4+ team that took silver.
Saline picked up another win in the men's novice 4+, where Evan Schlitt, Carter Smith, Miles Ericksen, Viren Sheoran, Leah DeCaro (coxwain) were champions.
The Hornets also won bronze in the men's novice 8+. Medaling for Saline were Smith, Noah Brown, Ericksen, Viren , Brady Carpenter, Sam Daniels, Sebastian Burtell, Jacob Miller, and DeCaro.
