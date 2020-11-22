Washtenaw 4-H Holds Christmas Tree Sale on the Weekends After Thanksgiving

Washtenaw 4-H holds its annual Christmas Tree Sale the two weekends following Thanksgiving, November 28-29, and December 5-6, at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Road.

All profits from the sale will directly benefit 4-H through activities including the annual county recognition banquet, 4-H activity scholarships, and college scholarships.

Here are the dates and times of the sale