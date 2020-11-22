11-22-2020 6:50pm
Washtenaw 4-H Holds Christmas Tree Sale on the Weekends After Thanksgiving
Washtenaw 4-H holds its annual Christmas Tree Sale the two weekends following Thanksgiving, November 28-29, and December 5-6, at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Road.
All profits from the sale will directly benefit 4-H through activities including the annual county recognition banquet, 4-H activity scholarships, and college scholarships.
Here are the dates and times of the sale
- Sat, Nov 28 - 8:00 to 5:00
- Sun, Nov 29 - 10:00 to 5:00
- Sat, Dec 5 - 8:00 to 5:00
- Sun, Dec 6 - 10:00 to 5:00