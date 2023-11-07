Saline Craft Show Crafter Preview

LORNA BRICCO, Sault Ste. Marie, MI

Bricco’s Designs - Watercolor

For LORNA BRICCO in Booth 141, painting is her creative release. Having retired from the State of Michigan after 26 years, she continues to paint watercolors because “it makes me happy, and my buyers are happy.” Lorna continues, “I paint them and listen to their ideas. I am in my element talking to everyone when I paint.” Both cards and original watercolors are priced to be affordable. She always has new designs, and her customers love the “original artwork” available at reasonable prices, plus they can add to their collections. Lorna relates, “Both of my parents were artistic, creative, and special people,” and it will be obvious to Saline customers that she continues that tradition. Having painted for over 30 years, Lorna is a new addition to the Saline Craft Show on November 11, 2023, from 8 am-3:30 pm at Saline Middle School. Visit this booth to share in that “happiness.”

More News from Saline