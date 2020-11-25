COVID-19: No Deaths, 16 Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County Over the Last 24 Hours

There were no new deaths and 16 hospitalizations in daily COVID-19 data updated Tuesday by the Washtenaw County Health Department.

129 people have died with COVID-19 and 632 people have been hospitalized. The county also reported 180 people testing positive, bringing the total to 8,303. The county no longer provides daily COVID-19 data from each zip code, releasing the data every Thursday instead.

According to COVIDactnow.org, the positive test rate in Washtenaw County remained at 7 percent. The state rate was also unchanged at 13.1 percent.

The State of Michigan reported another 145 deaths, bringing the total to 8,688. The state recorded 6,290 more people testing positive for COVID-19.

A couple of hospitalization metrics dropped, slightly. The number of COVID-19 patients in critical care beds fell by seven to 865. The number of patients on ventilators fell by 10 to 865. The number of pediatric patients increased by five to 24 - the highest it's been. There are nine more pediatric patients believed to have COVID-19.