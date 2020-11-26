Saline Library Presents Talk With Tom Carr, Author of MI BAD: Robbers, Cutthroats & Thieves in Michigan's Past & Present

The Great Lakes State has seen more than its share of sensational crimes in the last couple of centuries. Join author Tom Carr on Zoom for a discussion of the most jaw-dropping capers and rogues in Michigan's history, featured in his latest book, MI BAD: Robbers, Cutthroats & Thieves in Michigan's Past & Present.

The discussion takes place from 7-8 p.m., Monday, Nov. 30.

Carr is an award-winning reporter and columnist, and worked at daily newspapers in Michigan for more than 25 years and has freelanced for NPR, the New York Daily News, the Detroit Free Press and other local, regional and national news outlets.

Click here to register with an email address to receive a link for this Zoom meeting. The link will be sent in the registration confirmation email.