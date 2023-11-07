Air Force Veteran Douglas Beard, Father of 3, Loved Music, Volunteering With Scouts

Douglas Lee Beard, age 80, passed away on Thursday, November 2nd, 2023 at the Evangelical Home in Saline, Michigan.

Doug was born on June 17th, 1943 in Lansing, Michigan to the late Walter and Nadine (Griffith) Beard. Doug served 8 years in the Air Force deployed to Turkey and the Azores.

In 1964 he married and is survived by Judy Meyers Beard. In 2005 he married the late Wanda Macomber. Doug is survived by his children; Margaret Beard, William (Laura) Beard, and Douglas W. (Kyla) Beard, and multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his sisters, Sally (Timothy) Sujek and Alice (Martin) Jannereth, special cousin Deb Eiseler, several nieces and nephews, and his fun friends at City Limits Diner.

Music was a very important part of Doug’s life starting at a young age, in church and school choirs, and as a main character role in Sexton High School’s production of Oklahoma. Doug enjoyed piano lessons which led to learning to play the organ with the help of Dr. Richard Klausli of Plymouth Congregational Church. With fellow musician and friend, Doug Cogger, the two Dougs entertained seniors at the Evangelical home in Saline and at community Christmas festivities. He also served as organist at Sharon United Methodist Church in Manchester.

Doug was involved in youth scouting which led to decades of volunteering with the Boy Scout Program where he received the highest volunteer award given: The Silver Beaver Award.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 7th, 2023 from 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Funeral Services will take place at 12:00 P.M. with Deacon Doug Cummings officiating. Military Honors will be held under the auspices of the Washtenaw County Veteran’s Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Michigan and envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Inurnment will take place at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, MI, at a later date. To sign Doug’s guestbook, to leave a memory, or for more information please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

