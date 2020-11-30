Museum Remains Closed, But the Rentschler Farm is Decked for the Holidays

The Rentschler Farm Museum remains closed due to COVID-19, but thanks to volunteers from the Saline Area Historical Society, it's decorated for the holidays.

Typically, in the weeks before Christmas, members of the historical society decorate the interior to look like a Depression-era farm home. The public is invited to tour the farmhouse and participate in activities in the barns. The museum, owned by the City of Saline and operated by the society, is closed until May of 2021 due to concerns about COVID-19.

The decorations were installed by historical society board members Penny Clements Johnson, Lance Holland, Sue Kosky, Jim Peters and Dean Greb.