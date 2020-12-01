Science Program for Kids Explores Bugs, Cartoons, Toys and More

Saline Community Education offers Mad Science, a live, virtual class for kids to interact with their instructor and peers in a fun, science-based program.

The class is offered Mondays in December at 5:30 p.m. Programs will be recorded so kids can "catch up" if they miss one.

Topics include:

BUGS! – Engross yourself in Entomology, explore the world of insects, and get Bug-Eyed with the Insect-o-vision Kit!

MOVIE EFFECTS – Discover why science is the real star on the big screen and sketch a short feature in the Cartoon Creator flipbook!

DETECTIVE SCIENCE – Learn how science is used to solve crimes and become a detective with the Personal Profile!

SCIENCE OF TOYS– Explore the science behind some of the most popular toys and the take your Yo-Yo for a spin!

The cost is $100.

Sign up here.