Saline MI
12-01-2020 2:01pm

SALINE POLICE: Workplace Argument Results in a Slap in the Face

A smoke break spat escalated into a slap in the face Nov. 30.

Two employees at JAC products were on break at around 12:55 a.m. when they began arguing. The disagreement escalated until a 45-year-old Whitmore Lake woman slapped a 33-year-old Ypsilanti man in the face. The injury was minor and did not require medical attention.

Saline Police have forwarded the call to the Washtenaw Prosecuting Attorney's Office for review.

Replies