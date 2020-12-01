SALINE POLICE: Workplace Argument Results in a Slap in the Face

A smoke break spat escalated into a slap in the face Nov. 30.

Two employees at JAC products were on break at around 12:55 a.m. when they began arguing. The disagreement escalated until a 45-year-old Whitmore Lake woman slapped a 33-year-old Ypsilanti man in the face. The injury was minor and did not require medical attention.

Saline Police have forwarded the call to the Washtenaw Prosecuting Attorney's Office for review.