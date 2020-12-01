Heather Feldkamp, was a Wife, Mother, Talented Businesswoman and Dedicated Community Leader

Heather Lynn Feldkamp, 47, of Saline, Michigan passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 after a long, hard-fought battle with cancer.

Heather was born December 16, 1972 to Linda (Wiedmeyer) Hartmann, she was later adopted by James Reuben Hartmann who preceded her in death. Heather is also preceded by her grandparents Emerson and Alice Wiedmeyer, Douglas and Irene Kennedy and Mary Pickett.

On June 25, 1994 she married her loving husband Steve Feldkamp and he survives along with their two children, LCpl Bradley James and Jessica Lynn both of Saline. She is also survived by her brother, Robert (Lisa) Hartmann, and their children Zachary (Kadie) and Zoe; sister Cheryl Hartmann (Dorin) Smith and their son, Cody. Also surviving is her brother-in-law Scott (Julie) Feldkamp and their daughter, Tara Feldkamp (fiancé Jake) and great nephew, Colton; and in-laws, Gini and Eugene Feldkamp. Her life was enriched by countless family members and wonderful, supportive friends especially during her illness. She was an inspiration to many and dearly loved by all!

Heather was a well-respected and talented business professional who primarily worked in sales and marketing management throughout various industries. During her career Heather was recognized for her significant contributions by receiving numerous awards and built lasting relationships through an extensive network of colleagues. She continued her valuable work until retiring in February 2020 from Evangelical Homes of Michigan.

Heather approached everything in life with a smile, determination, incredible energy, enthusiasm and a loving and generous spirit. She made a tremendous impact on many lives through her teaching, volunteerism and charity work. Heather enjoyed traveling, sports, spending time with her family, tribe of close friends and making life-lasting memories. Heather was also an amazing daughter who was always there to provide, love, support and share special time together. Her greatest enjoyment in life was being a proud wife and mother, always looking forward to their next family outing or adventure.

A few of her many accomplishments include earning her MBA from Cleary University, 2020 Saline Citizen of the Year, 2018 Saline Chamber President, Cleary College Alumni Board, Keystone Youth Sunday School Teacher, Saline Rotary member, Evangelical Homes of Michigan fundraising chair and volunteering for numerous charities over the years.

Immediate family will join together in a celebration of Heather’s life. We invite extended family and her many cherished friends to view the service live-streamed on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 11:00 A. M. on Keystone Church’s website ­­­­ https://vimeo.com/485593941 or on their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/keystonechurch.saline/

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the American Cancer Society, Make a Wish Foundation or Keystone Church of Saline. To sign Heather’s guestbook or to leave a memory, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com