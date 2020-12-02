Ronald Taylor, Air Force Veteran, Was a Member of the 'Ann Arbor Six'

Ronald John Taylor went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 22, 2020.

He is survived by his wife of sixty-five years, Jeraldine (Jerry) Jordan Taylor and his sons, Douglas John and Richard Bruce. He was preceded in death by his son, David Leslie.

Ron was born in Detroit but lived most of his early life in Ann Arbor. After his graduation from high school Ron, and six of his classmates together joined the Air Force during the Korean War. Their enlistment was reported in the Ann Arbor News, who called them “The Ann Arbor Six”. After his time in the Air Corps, he attended Eastern Michigan University, earning a bachelor’s degree there. He worked for many years as a salesman for Hoover Ball company. He eventually did his sales work for his own company. Ron had a love for the game of golf, instilled in him by his father John Taylor, who was the golf pro at Barton Hills. He played well and was a member of his Air Corp unit golf team. Ron will be buried at Oakwood Cemetery in Saline.

There will be a gathering of family and friends at his gravesite sometime in the summer. Memorial contributions in Ron’s name may be made to the Fellowship Baptist Church in Saline. To leave a memory you have of Ron or to sign his guestbook, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.