Attorney General Dana Nessel Issues Urgent Consumer Alert on COVID-19 Scams

In coordination with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), Attorney General Dana Nessel today issued an urgent consumer alert to Michigan residents warning them of COVID-19-related scams.

“Scammers are lurking under every rock and behind every corner waiting to take advantage of unsuspecting people,” said Nessel.

The consumer alert is a reminder to avoid false claims, products and services that promise to cure, treat or prevent COVID-19. Vaccines, treatments, test kits and clinical trials are all examples of what scammers may be offering, according to the state's press release.

“We are working with our state, federal and local partners in preparing for distribution of the life-saving COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health. “However, Michigan residents should keep in mind that a vaccine has not yet been approved, so they should be extremely wary of anyone who offers them a vaccine now. When the COVID-19 vaccine does become available it will be in limited quantities, and people should look to trusted resources for information such as their local health department or their doctor. MDHHS will share this information widely and will provide regularly updated information on our website.”

The Federal Trade Commission, the Department of Homeland Security and the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) have all issued similar warnings. No vaccine has been approved for distribution by the FDA yet, reminded Nessel.

“We all want this devastating virus to go away,” said Nessel, “but until a vaccine is approved for distribution by the FDA, if someone offers you a COVID-19 vaccine, DO NOT TAKE IT!”

To report fraud or make a consumer complaint in Michigan, please contact the Attorney General’s connection to consumer protection online or at 517-335-7599.