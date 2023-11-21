Spending Time With Family Was Veronica Lancour's Greatest Joy

Veronica Lancour, age 81, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 18, 2023, at home in Ann Arbor, Michigan under the care of hospice with her loving family by her side after a valiant battle with cancer. Her devotion to family and belief in God supported her in her struggle and ultimately gave her peace.

Veronica was born in Flint, Michigan to Ivan Joseph and Julia Sophia (Michalik) Lancour. After marriage, she moved to Ypsilanti, Michigan where she raised her three children, Ted, Rick and Jodi. Veronica worked for the University of Michigan Hospital while raising her children. Once her children were grown, she moved to Saline, Michigan and eventually on to Grand Blanc, Michigan where she took a position working for McLaren Hospital until her retirement. Wanting to be closer to family, Veronica returned back to Ann Arbor to live out her retirement years.

Veronica fiercely loved her family and spending time with them was her greatest joy. She was an avid reader and enjoyed the genre of mysteries the most. Veronica had a passion for sports and loved watching University of Michigan Football, the Detroit Tigers, and professional football with her favorite team being the Patriots. She also was fond of gardening, completing puzzles and watching mystery shows on the television.

Veronica will be deeply missed by her children; Teddie Templeton of Knob Noster, Missouri, Richard (Jana) Templeton of Elko, Nevada, and Jodi (Daniel) Laurent of Saline, Michigan as well as her ten grandchildren; Kari Templeton, Melissa Templeton, Seth (Sydney) Templeton, Coe Jeffery (Kelsey) Templeton, Kimberly (Logan) Gilbert, Derek Templeton, Doug Templeton, Desiree (Blake) Flood, Amanda (Kyle) Laurent Ayers and Zachary Laurent. Great-Grandchildren; Henry, Luna, Tristan, Gianna, and Hudson. Her brother; Joseph Lancour, nieces and nephews; Diane Bennett, Joshua (Katie) Lancour, Ida Lee and Sara Garcia.

Veronica is preceded in death by her parents Ivan and Julia (Michalik) Lancour, sister Ida Schonberg, brother Raymond Lancour and great-niece Joy Bennett Munsell Lytle.

The Lancour family would like to express their thanks to the staff at Arbor Hospice and the extra special support and care from Dannae Bradshaw.

A Mass of the Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 910 Austin Drive, in Saline, MI. Fr. John Linden as Celebrant. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation at the Church from 9:30 A.M. until the time of Mass. A luncheon will be held at the Church following the Mass. Burial will take place in the Marble Park Cemetery in Milan, MI. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Veronica Lancour’s name to the National Breast Cancer Society, American Lung Association or Arbor Hospice. Envelopes will also be available at the church. To leave a memory you have of her, to sign her guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

More News from Saline