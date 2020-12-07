COVID-19 Strikes Saline Area Care Homes in 2nd Wave, EHM CEO Calls for Prayers, Support

Staff at Saline-area nursing homes and assisted living centers were able to keep COVID-19 from vulnerable residents during the first wave of the pandemic.

They haven't been as fortunate as the second wave sweeps through Michigan.

At EHM Senior Solutions, nine residents have died with COVID-19. That number sat at three just two weeks ago. Today's state data update showed two new cases among patients and five more among staff.

EHM Senior Solutions President and CEO Thom Hosinski called for prayers and support to aid staff morale.

"Like the rest of the world we are battling the coronavirus. The City of Saline has been very supportive of our residents and staff and we are so appreciative. While we continue to navigate things, we welcome any prayers of hope and love," Hosinski said. "Our team is very busy keeping everyone safe. We went 8 months covid-free but we are currently recovering from an outbreak that is currently subsiding. Please keep us in thought and prayer. Anyone interested in sending support can call my cell phone directly at 313-268-6880 or email me at hosinskit@ehmsolutions.org. Donations to enhance staff morale would be at the top of our list. They have worked so hard! We wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a blessed 2021."

At Storypoint, located at Textile and State, six patients have died. A week ago, the state reported there had been one death at the facility. Storypoint reported 10 new cases among patients and five among staff.

Data for Linden Square, located at Maple Road and Woodland Drive, shows there have been no deaths there, though the state say their reporting is not in compliance.

