Saline Police Department Issues Survey as It Plans for the Future

The Saline Police Department is planning for the future. And as the work begins, they're looking for your input.

The department is asking people to complete a short survey before Dec. 31. (Click here for the survey.)

Police Chief Jerrod Hart said the survey is part of a strategic planning process he hopes will be complete by spring of 2021. Hart struck a planning committee that's going to begin developing a 0-5-year strategic plan of goals and objectives based on community and employee input. It's the first such exercise for the department.

"I am merely the Chief of Police at this moment in time, this police department belongs to the community. This first-ever Saline Police Department strategic plan represents our commitment to partner with all community members to determine what services we provide, and how we deliver them," Hart said.

Hart's wanted to begin strategic planning since being sworn in December of 2017. In October of 2019, while attending the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference in Chicago, Hart attended a session highlighting a program called Collaborative Research Initiative - Technical Assistance Center (CRI-TAC).

"I felt their depth of partnerships and experience would benefit our community so I completed an application on the train ride home," Hart said.

In January of 2020, CRI-TAC approved Hart's request and they began bi-weekly calls. Hart invited people to participate in a strategic planning committee. Beginning in October, they began meeting every other week. The committee includes UAW Local 892 President Larry Robinson, Saline Area Schools Assistant Superintendent Curt Ellis, Saline City Council member Jack Ceo, Saline Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jackie Hardy, Saline Main Street Executive Director Holli Andrews, Saline Supports leader Kerstin Woodside, Saline Leadership Institute Director Dianne Mukkala, Saline Parents Against Racism members Eugene Rush, Souhel Zaitounh, Dwight Brown and Heid Naakso, Saline Police Officer Morgan Sieja and Saline Deputy Police Chief Marlene Radzik. CRI-TAC staff also participate.

"We have a diverse group of community stakeholders," Hart said. "I am proud of the committees early collaboration and look forward to our public input sessions."

The committee developed the survey to gather input about the services the police department provides to the community, their awareness of them and what services the department should focus on in the future.

Responses will be used during community input sessions and during a comprehensive strength, weakness, opportunity and threat analysis.

Hart encouraged residents to fill out the survey and share the links other friends living in the city.