Where to Buy Christmas Trees Around Saline

Don't look know, but with Thanksgiving Day in the rearview mirror, the Christmas holidays are right around the corner. That means decorating - and that means putting up a tree.

If you're putting up a real tree, here are some local places to buy:

The 4-H Tree Sale, Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Road. Saturday and Sunday for the next two weeks, opening at 8 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday, closing at 5 p.m., both days. Douglas firs, Balsam firs, Frasier firs, Concolor Firs, Black Hills Spruce and White Pines between $50 and $75

KBK Garden Center, 6400 E. Michigan Ave., Saline. They also have classes on making ornaments, bows, wreaths, centerpieces and more.

Lodi Farms Nursery, 2880 South Wagner Road, Ann Arbor.

Zilke Farm, 12481 Carpenter Road, Milan, usually has fresh cut trees.

Urquhart's Tree Farm, 10050 Jerusalem Road, Chelsea. It's the Christmas tree cutting experience, with cocoa, cookies, wagon rides and more.

Virgil, Jim and Big Todd's Christmas Trees, 5100 Jackson Road, Ann Arbor. Pre-cut trees.

Flatsnoots Christmas Trees, 2103 W Stadium Blvd., Ann Arbor. Pre-cut trees.

Coleman's Farm Market, 5415 W. Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti.

Arendt Tree Farms. 2771 Notten Road, Grass Lake, on weekends, 15012 Reiman Road on weekdays. Pre-cut trees at 3512 Notten Road.

Costco, 771 Airport Boulevard, Ann Arbor.

Tips for Picking the Perfect Tree

Christmas trees are among the most recognizable symbols of the holiday season, and the popularity of trees is undeniable. According to the National Christmas Tree Association, approximately 25 to 30 million real Christmas trees are sold in the United States each year.

Annual spending on Christmas trees underscores how important they are to holiday decor. Christmas trees serve as the centerpiece in millions of holiday home decor schemes, so itÕs important to pick a tree that can shine in that role. This holiday season, celebrants can consider these tips as they look for the perfect Christmas tree.

¥ Measure the area where the tree will be placed. A large tree can be awe-inspiring, but also can stick out like a sore thumb if it takes up too much space. There should be enough room around the tree for families and their guests to sit around it. The home interior experts at Better Homes & Gardens recommend leaving a minimum of six inches between the top of the tree and the ceiling. If a tree topper will be added, make sure the top of the tree is at least 12 inches from the ceiling. Measure the area before leaving to buy a tree so it can fit nicely into the room and the surrounding decor.

Try the shake test. Anyone who has purchased a fresh-cut Christmas tree is undoubtedly familiar with the shake test, which remains an effective way to measure the dryness of the tree. A slight shake will produce some fallen needles. If the needles are brown and few and far between, then the tree likely is not overly dry. However, a lot of falling green needles indicates the tree is already drying out, which means it could shed quite a bit and lose its looks before Christmas Day.

Pick a tree with a symmetrical look. Trees are living things, so itÕs unlikely that buyers will find a perfectly symmetrical tree. However, a tree thatÕs misshapen or already has some sagging branches wonÕt make for an awe-inspiring addition to a home decor scheme.

Find the trunk (if you can). A trunk thatÕs visible through the branches indicates the tree does not have dense branches, which will be necessary if homeowners want to dress the tree with ornaments. If itÕs hard to find the trunk because of all the thick branches and green needles, then the tree is likely pretty healthy.

Test the needles. The home improvement experts at Lowes note that needles should be flexible but still snap when bent sharply. Avoid trees with needles that are already losing their color and can easily be pulled off.

A Christmas tree garners a lot of attention come the holiday season, which only underscores the significance of finding a tree worthy of being the centerpiece of holiday decor.

