COVID-19: 2 Deaths, 12 Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County

Two more Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19, according to data updated Thursday by the Washtenaw County Health Department.

147 Washtenaw residents have died with COVID-19 - including 10 in the last seven days. 12 more people were hospitalized, bringing the total to 772. 68 residents have been hospitalized over the last seven days.

The county reported another 169 people testing positive for COVID-19. The county did not update zipcode data Thursday.

According to state data, the positive test rate in Washtenaw County rose from 6.39 percent to 8.17 percent. In the state, it was the opposite story, as the rate fell from 11.96 percent to 10.7 percent.

Michigan reported 182 people dying with COVID-19, including 132 identified during a review of vital records. 10,395 Michigan residents have died with COVID-19. The state reported 5,937 more people have tested positive.

In Michigan's hospitals, the number of patients in critical care beds rose by six to 863, while the number of patients receiving ventilator care decreased by four. There are 18 pediatric patients with COVID-19 in Michigan's hospitals.