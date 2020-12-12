COVID-19 This Week: 11 Deaths, 62 Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County

Two more Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19 according to data updated Friday by the Washtenaw County Health Department.

149 Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19. Another six residents were hospitalized, bringing the total to 778. 121 residents tested positive for COVID-19. According to the University of Minnesota's Carson School, 15.37 percent of Washtenaw's hospital beds are being used on COVID-19 patients. 29.3 percent of the county's critical care beds are being used on COVID-19 patients.

Every Friday, The Saline Post reviews the weekly data.

11 people died over the last seven days. Last week seven people died.

62 residents were hospitalized, compared to 79 last week.

948 people tested positive over the last seven days, compared to 955 the previous week.

79 people in Saline's 48176 zip code tested positive, compared to 100 the week before.

The positive test rate in Washtenaw was 7.69 percent as of Dec. 10, compared to 8.19 percent as of Dec. 3.

State data pegs Michigan's positive test rate at 11.71 percent, up from 10.7 percent yesterday. Michigan reported 61 more people dying with COVID-19, bringing the total to 10,456. The state also reported 5,157 people testing positive.

The state did not update its hospitalization data Friday.