Army Veteran Egon Lipps Worked as a Chef, Builder in Ann Arbor

Egon Lipps, age 87, born in Gelsenkirchen, Westphalia, Germany on July 20, 1936, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Ann Arbor, MI on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Born during a turbulent time, Egon was age 9 when WWII ended. In early 1956, he emigrated to the United States where he first found work in restaurant kitchens. Working his way up, he became a cook, then chef at several Ann Arbor restaurants including Kale’s Waterfall Supper Club, The Farm Cupboard, The Tuebingen Room, and others. He served in the US Army as a driver and translator in his native Germany. He was a proud member of the US Army boxing team. In the 1960s, he began a career in construction and became a skilled licensed builder. He loved solving difficult construction problems and completing many projects throughout the Ann Arbor area. Egon continued in the work he loved until the age of 85. Throughout his life, he enjoyed dancing, was an avid boater, and loved spending time on Lake Erie.

He will be missed by all who knew him, but especially by his long-time love, M. Jean Gray. He was a proud father to Sherri (Lipps) Darvis, Daniel (Kentley) Lipps, and Eric Lipps, grandfather to Danielle (Joe) Delong, Robert Burda, and the late Justin Burda, and Big Opa, (great-grandfather) to London Delong and Sophia Delong. He was predeceased by his sister, Brigitte (Lipps) Abbott, of Burlington Junction, MO.

Friends may join the family for a Celebration of Life Gathering on Saturday, December 9, 2023 from 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to Fisher House Michigan, and envelopes will be available at the funeral home. To leave a memory you have of Egon, to sign his guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

