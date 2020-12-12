Armed Robbery Reported at the Pittsfield Township Burger King

A man robbed the Pittsfield Township Burger King at gunpoint Friday evening.

Around 8:20 p.m., the suspect entered the Burger King at Michigan Avenue and Platt Road, held employees at gunpoint and forced one to turn over money from the restaurant's safe, according to a Pittsfield Township Police police news release. The suspect fled from the location north through a wooded lot and a witness observed a getaway vehicle flee westbound on Textile Road.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

The suspect was described as a tall, thin black male wearing a blue coat, khaki pants and dress shoes.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Pittsfield police at 734-822-4958 (detective bureau), 734-822-4911 (front desk) or 734-994-2911 (metro dispatch).