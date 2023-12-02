What You Need to Know About Saturday's Holiday Parade - And Other Events

There have been changes to the regular Saline Holiday Parade schedule. Here's what you need to know.

The parade occurs Saturday at 6:15 p.m. - 45 minutes later than usual.

The tree lighting ceremony, usually held a couple of days before the parade, will start at 5 p.m. Saturday, in front of Key Bank.

The plan is for the Merry Mile, a one-mile run on Michigan Avenue benefitting Saline High School Cross Country, to start at 5:30 p.m. at the four corners - just as the tree lights up.

Photos with Santa are available at White Pines Studio at 105 W. Michigan Ave. from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. after the parade.

Saline Main Street hosts a cocoa crawl in downtown Saline from noon to 6 p.m. Visit downtown businesses for lunch, beverages or shopping, collect a passport and have it stamped. Turn in your stamps at the 109 Cultural Exchange (109 W. Michigan Ave.) and enter to win prizes.

PARKING/SHUTTLE

Roads will be closed, and on-street parking will be prohibited in many locations throughout the city core. If you don't live in town, consider parking at the Busch's shopping plaza and taking a school bus shuttle to Saline. Passengers will be dropped off by the parking lot off Henry Street, behind Mac's and Carrigan Cafe.

PARADE ROUTE

The parade begins on Michigan Avenue at Davenport Street and proceeds west past Ann Arbor Street. The participants turn north at Lewis Street and then east on McKay and return to the staging area near City Hall on Harris Street.

CANDY UPDATE

Kids love the candy they get at the parade. But organizers, for safety reasons, are clamping down on throwing candy from floats out into the roadway for children. Participants have been told not to distribute candy unless they hand it out.

So, there may be less candy for the kids. Kids who are determined to find their candy should be on the lookout for the EHM Senior Solutions Elf Crew, who will be handing out bags of candy at the parade and treelighting, starting at 5 p.m.





SANTA'S Mailbox

The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce is again providing your child a direct line to Santa. The Santa Mailbox is in front of Mac's Acadian Seafood Shack on the southeast corner of Michigan Avenue and Ann Arbor. So bring your child's letter on your visit to the parade.

PARADE VIPS

Carla Scruggs, who recently retired from Saline Parks and Recreation, is the Grand Marshal of the parade. The hosts are Lucy Ann Lance and Annherst Kreitz.

WEATHER

Weather.com says it will be 41 degrees at 5 p.m., falling to 38 degrees at 8 p.m. There's a 15 percent chance of precipitation.

PICTURES/VIDEO

The Saline Post will live-stream the parade on its Facebook Page. Pictures from the parade will be posted on Facebook on Saturday evening.

More News from Saline