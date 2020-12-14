Saline Grad Ashley Desimone Wins The 2020 Rebekah Warren Envision Michigan Scholarship

Ashley Desimone, a 2020 graduate of Saline High School, has been awarded the 2020 Rebekah Warren Envision Michigan Scholarship.

According to a press release, State Rep. Warren established the scholarship to promote progressive policies, educational opportunities and active citizenship in Michigan.

“The Rebekah Warren Envision Michigan Scholarship is designed to support young people who want to help lead our state toward a stronger and more vibrant future, said Warren. “As a dedicated leader and accomplished student, Ms. Desimone exemplifies what my scholarship stands for, and I am proud to help support her as she pursues her goals by furthering her education.”

Desimone, who graduated in the top five percent of her class, is studying kinesiology at Texas A&M University. She was named to the Gold Honor Roll at Saline High School all four years at Saline High School, was a member of the varsity cross country team, and received numerous academic awards, including departmental awards from the English and Spanish departments and the Seal of Biliteracy from the State of Michigan.

She was also awarded the Senior Leadership and Spirit of Cross Country awards from the cross country program.

Warren's scholarship program has awarded more than $25,000 since inception.