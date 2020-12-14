City to Seek Further Environmental Study of South Monroe Street Properties

As it continues to move towards plans for a new wastewater treatment plant, Saline City Council wants to see further study of the environmental contamination of land that once housed a city dump on South Monroe Street.

During a special meeting Monday night, members of council directed city staff to begin plans to have Tetra Tech conduct a Phase II environmental assessment of 237 S. Monroe St., currently home to a trucking company, and 247 S. Monroe St., home to the city's wastewater treatment plant.

Tetra Tech had previously conducted Phase 1 assessments on those properties and the former Hoover Univeral property at 232 S. Monroe St.

The city is interested in land near the existing wastewater treatment plant as it begins exploring options for what may be a $31 million upgrade and expansion of its wastewater treatment services. Council had previously seemed in agreement that it did not want to begin working on the contaminated property at 232 S. Monroe St. But public comment from Erik Grossman seemed to change the flavor of the council's interest in 237 S. Monroe St.

The Phase 1 environmental study showed PFAS, volatile organic compounds in the soil and groundwater contamination at the site. The site was used by Hoover Universal as a parking lot. It had also been used as a city dump before that. The Phase 1 Environmental documents suggested the dump was closed before Hoover Universal started operations.

Grossman, a longtime employee of the city's DPW and son of the longtime city attorney Allan Grossman, challenged that assessment during public comment. Grossman suggested Universal bought the property in the spring of 1944 and had operations going within a year, and that the unsupervised city dump didn't close until 1956. That potential 10-year overlap caught the attention of council members.

Grossman urged sampling on site. He also suggested that sampling under Monroe Street might tell the city if contamination on the property originates on the site, or if it's from a plume migrating from across the road.

Councillor Dean Girbach reiterated that he wasn't interested in the Adient-owned property across the road, but he said the city has a responsibility to study the environmental impact of the dump. Councillor Jack Ceo agreed.

"I have a hunch there's stuff in there that shouldn't be. It might be more toxic than originally said if what Erik Grossman said is entirely accurate," Ceo said.

Councillor Christen Mitchell said the city has exploring to do for the good of public health. She suggested the city form a task force to study the issue and plan action. Councillor Jim Dell'Orco said regardless of whether or not the city is interested in buying the property at 232 S. Monroe St., it has an obligation to understand the environmental issues on the property.

"The additional information (from Grossman) raises important questions: Whether runoff from 232 S. Monroe St. led to contamination or if the contamination was caused by uncontrolled dumping. The 10-year overlap raises additional questions for me," Dell'Orco said.

He said the city had a responsibility to protect the Saline River Watershed.

He asked Tetra Tech's Patti McCall if there could be soil borings under Monroe Street. McCall said it would be relatively simple to close a lane and conduct tests if there were no utilities directly underneath the road.

Councillor Kevin Camero-Sulak noted the Phase 1 environmental study suggested contaminants at 232 S. Monroe St. would pose safety risks for workers and add to the cost of construction of wastewater treatment facilities. Tetra Tech VP Brian Rubel said the pollution could add several million dollars to the $30 million cost of the project.

McCall told council the wells for Phase II environmental tests could be done in several days for about $25,000 - though lab results would take longer.

Council also wants further environmental study of site of the current wastewater treatment plant. The Phase 1 study of 247 S. Monroe St. showed no immediately known concerns. The study did suggest the southern portion of the property is likely impacted by PFAS near the Saline River.

