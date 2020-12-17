COVID-19: 1 Death, 1 Hospitalization in Washtenaw County

The 160th Washtenaw County resident has died with COVID-19, according to data updated Thursday by the health department.

The county also reported one new hospitalization, bringing the total to 820.

109 county residents tested positive for COVID-19 - bringing the total to 11,511. Every Thursday the county updates case counts by zip code. 54 people in Saline's 48176 zip code tested positive since last Thursday. Last week, 79 people tested positive in Saline's zip code.

According to state data, the positive test rate in Washtenaw County dropped to 8.0 percent on Dec. 16. The previous day, it had hit 10.94 percent after 238 people tested positive. The positive test rate across the state fell from 10.1 to 9.62 percent.

Michigan reported 190 people dying with COVID-19, including 125 identified during a review of vital records. 11,208 Michigan residents have died with COVID-19, according to the state. Another 4,024 residents tested positive.

In Michigan's hospitals, the number of patients in critical care beds fell by 38 to 780. - the lowest it's been since Nov. 18. The number of patients treated with ventilators also fell by 15 to 461. There were 17 pediatric patients.