Virtual Shift Doesn't Stop Saline Middle's Science Olympians!

The Saline Middle School Science Olympiad team competed in the Lake Braddock Science Olympiad Competition on Saturday, December 12, 2020. This was a nationwide competition with 91 schools participating.

Participants competed in events such as Disease Detectives, Crime Busters, Density Lab, Anatomy & Physiology, Codebusters, Dynamic Planet, Meteorology, Fossils, Circuit Lab, Heredity, Road Scholar, Food Science, Water Quality, Reach for the Stars and Machines.

Congratulations to Andrew Irgang and Adrian Sieh for finishing 6th in Density Lab, Andrew Irgang and Vedula Sankari for finishing 13th in Circuits, Oren Dhamrat and Maybelle Hart for finishing 16th in Reach for the Stars, and Andrew Irgang and Oren Dhamrat for finishing 16th in the Science Bowl trial event. Andrew Irgang recently placed 6th in the Nation in November's MySo Tournament for Circuits as well. MY SO is a new program that complements Science Olympiad's traditional US tournament structure and is available to all middle and high school students who love STEM and want to stay engaged in learning - at home, at school, or after school.

The SMS SciOly Coaches are very proud of the team's dedication, and would like to congratulate all of our Olympians for their hard work!

In grades 6-12, Science Olympiad functions much like a football or soccer team, requiring preparation, commitment, coaching and practice throughout the year. Each school-based team is allowed to bring 15 students who cross-train for a variety of events in their skill set. Saline Middle School has two 15 person teams that compete in the virtual events for the 2020-2021 school year. More information can be found at the Science Olympiad website: https://www.soinc.org/info/about-science-olympiad or the Saline Middle School Science Olympiad Website: https://salinemiddlescioly.weebly.com/.