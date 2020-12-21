Saline Girls Swim and Dive Team Back in the Pool - at Dexter High School!

All 14 state qualifiers from the Saline girls swim and dive team are back in the pool, coach Todd Brunty said Monday.

The team is practicing at Dexter High School because the pool at Saline High School is out of commission due to a malfunctioning pump.

"Big thanks to Dexter Community Schools, athletic director Mike Bavineau and coaches Mike McHugh and Cory Bergen for use of their pool," Brunty said.

The Hornets compete in the MHSAA Division 1 state meet Jan. 15-16 at Hudsonville. The divers compete Jan. 15 and the swimmers compete Jan. 16. Spectators will not be permitted. The meet will be broadcast (subscription required) on the National Federation of High School Network (click here).

The Michigan High School Athletics Association and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Resources announced Friday that practice could resume for teams still alive in the fall sports tournaments. Sports were paused by an MDHHS health order in November due to the spread of COVID-19.