Swim and Dive: Saline Middle School Defeats Chelsea

Saline defeated Chelsea in a middle school swim and dive meet at Saline on Wednesday. In the combined rankings, Saline won 128-37. In the girls rankings, Saline won 71-24. Saline won the boys rankings, 21-7.

In the 200 medley relay, Cooper Jansma, Lily Miklosovic, Colin Flaharty and Avery Mallon won in 2:06.16.

In the mixed 200-yard freestyle, Mariel Gupta won in 2:13.8.

Colin Flaharty won the mixed 100 IM in 1:13.64. Carson Ratajczak won the 50-yard freestyle in 23.49. Emma Lillie won the mixed 1-meter diving with a score of 149.55.

In the mixed 50-yard butterfly, Cooper Jansma on in 30.95. Nova Platzer won the mixed 100-yard freestyle in 1:02.57.

Mariel Gupta, Carton Ratakczak, Nova Platzer and Oliviia Thornby won the mixed 200-yard freestyle.

Alivia Strickler won the mixed 100-yard backstroke in 1:11.58. McKinley Jones won the mixed 100-yard breaststroke in 1:24.02.

In the mixed 400-yard freestyle relay, Avery Mallon, Nova Platzer, Lily Miklosovic and Mariel Gupta won in 4:10.95.

