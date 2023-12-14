HOCKEY: Saline Wins First Game of Year, Falls to Skyline in OT

Tyson Jacobs had the hat trick, and Aidan Rumohr had two goals and an assist as Saline defeated Grandville on Dec. 8. The Hornets won their first game of the year while on the west side of the state.

Saline defeated Grandville, 5-2. Blake Woodrel and Antonio Giacalone also had two assists. Goalie Tyler Schroeder stopped 24 of 26 shots.

On Dec. 9, the Hornets lost to Mona Shores 6-4 in Muskegon.

Mateo Iadipalo scored a goal and had three assists to reach the 100-point mark in his career. Blake Woodrel scored twice and Tyson Jacobs also scored. Aidan Rumohr and Luke Kelley each had two assists. Schroeder stopped 30 of 36 shots for the Hornets.

On Dec. 13, Saline visited Skyline at the Arctic Coliseum and lost, 3-2, in overtime.

More News from Saline