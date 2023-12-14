BASKETBALL: Hot Shooters Lift Saline to Easy Victory in Home Opener

Saline's shooters were red hot as the Hornets defeated Riverview, 59-18, in their home opener Tuesday. Saline improved to 3-0.

Saline shot 24 of 43 from the floor and 9 of 21 from three-point range. No shooter was hotter than sophomore Keira Roehm, who scored 22 points to lead the Hornets.

"I was very proud of how we responded to the challenge of Riverview's pressure. Riverview went to the quarterfinals last year and this year have forced over 40 turnovers from their first 2 opponents," coach Leigh An Roehm said of her Hornets. "We knew we were going to have to take care of the ball and not let their pressure speed us up. I thought we showed great poise and veteran leadership."

Keira Roehm had a couple of baskets in the first quarter and had 10 points in the second quarter, including six points on three-pointers. She also had five rebounds and three assists.

"Keira was hot from start to finish (9/12 from the floor, 4/7 from 3). She knocked down 3's, mid-range jumpers and got to the rim. She was patient and moved the ball really well in the half-court and in pushing it in transition. I was impressed with the way she created for her teammates tonight," coach Roehm said.

It was the second straight 20-plus-point game for Roehm.

Kadyn Maida, back in the lineup after a trip to Disney with the Marching Band, played like she was shot out of a cannon. Eight of her 10 points came on layups in the first quarter, as she helped Saline to a 13-0 lead.

"Kadyn got off to a quick jump out of the gate and showed off her elite athleticism. She was fantastic in the fast break and at attacking the rim. The way she pushed the ball and got out in transition didn't allow Riverview to be able to set up in their pressure and got us off to a great start," Roehm said. "I thought her first quarter really sparked us the entire game. It put everyone at ease and filled with an excitement that carried through the rest of the game."

Maida also had three rebounds and two blocks.

Hadley Griffin scored a career-high 12 points and had four assists, two rebounds and 2 steals. It was the second straight strong game for Griffin.

"Hadley was on fire tonight going 3-for-5 from 3 and getting her career high for the second game in a row. She is really playing well right now," Roehm said. "Hadley also did an excellent job sharing the ball. She is a true team player and is willing to pass up a good shot for herself in order to get a great shot for her teammate. Those kinds of players are invaluable to a program.

Kate Stemmer had her typical all-around game. She scored seven points, had five rebounds, eight steals, four assists and three blocks.

Ayla Stager had five points and 12 rebounds.

Bailey Burt had three points, two rebounds and two steals.

Lindsey Clarke had two points and two rebounds.

Saline opens the SEC Red schedule Friday at home to Monroe.

