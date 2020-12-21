Live Reporting of the Dec. 21 Saline City Council Meeting

Saline City Council meeting met Dec. 21 - with council members communicating remotely, via Zoom.

Request for Extension on Lot 20A Purchase and Real Estate Agreement

The city has a purchase and real estate agreement to sell Lot 20A, next to Zippy Auto Wash, to GBA Development, which plans a grocer, retail, restaurant and nursing home/senior living on the property.

Manager Colleen O'Toole and city attorney Roger Swets said the letter of intent for the financing of the project appears to indicate strong backing.

GBA Development asked for an extension due to COVID-19.

Councillor Dean Girbach asked what the developers have done besides try to find financing. Mayor Brian Marl said GBA has been in contact with a number of enterprises about leasing space or open a business in the parcel.

Councillor Kevin Camero-Sulak said he had concerns about an 82-unit assisted living facility on the property.

GBA has agreed to purchase the 6.5-acre property for $817,500.

Councillor Jack Ceo said 82 units sounded higher than the city was first told.. Councillor Christen Mitchell said that number was higher. Mitchell said more units would add value to the price.

Mitchell said the city would receive a high-quality grocery store, retail and more. She said she didn't like the way the deal was "shaking out" and said she wouldn't surprise it.

Tony Caprarese, of Swisher Commercial, said he didn't think the number of units on the property impacted the value of the land.

"GBA have been hanging with this. It would have been very easy for them to pull out months ago, but they're continuing to keep their nose to the grindstone and trying to make this happen," Caprarese said.

Councillor Janet Dillon asked for on-the-record comment about the development. Assistant Manager Mike Greene said Fire Chief Hoeft had no issues had.

Police Chief Jerrod Hart said the fire chief might have more concern than the police department.

Dillon said she is not in favor of the project as it sits today.

"This project has morphed into what it is today. It was originally sold to us as a completely different project," Dillon said.

Like Dillon, Councillor Jim Dell'Orco wanted more clarity about whether this project was being built in one phase, as it was said two weeks ago, or several phases, as it says in city documents.

Dell'Orco said he doesn't have a problem approving the agreement, but said the development will require further scrutiny.

Marl said it was not a perfect project, but the parcel was challenging. He said he was not inclined to grant another extension but said the pandemic delayed progress.

The city's original deal with the city expired Nov. 18. The deal was extended for 120 days.

The motion carried 5-2 with Dillon and Mitchell dissenting.

Assessor Contract

City council approved the extension of Patricia Zamenski's contract as city assessor. She makes $70,000 annually. She works three full days per week. The contract goes through April 15, 2022.

Councillor Dillon asked about the city's involvement in a possible assessing consortium. Greene said he hasn't heard more about it.

Moratorium on Tent Enforcement

Council considered an ordinance to place a moratorium on the enforcement of the city's tent ordinance - which only allows tents for up to 48 hours.

"It's something we can do to help with our businesses downtown," Councillor Girbach said.

Councillor Camero-Sulak asked about the safety of tents during the padnemic.

"I thought three sides were supposed to be open," Camero-Sulak said, expressing concern about ventilation.

Greene said health department violations are the jurisdiction of the health department.

If such a complaint were made to local authorities, Police Chief Hart said, police would take such a report and forward it to county and state issues.

Camero-Sulak asked if the city reviewed the tents currently installed. Greene said the city examined each tent. One was approved. Two were ticketed (Dan's and Brecon Grille).

Marl said the city should get tent regulations in the hands of business owners.

Councillor Mitchell said she started talking about outdoor structures for restaurants in the summer. She encouraged the city to be proactive in helping downtown businesses.

Councillor Janet Dillon said she was concerned the ordinance would allow residents to put up tents for 120 days. "I don't want this to become a tent city," Dillon said.

Dillon asked if the county was enforcing tent rules. Dillon said she didn't think the county was.

"Are we creating something we have no control over, that we have no ability to police?" Dillon asked.

Dell'Orco said he wanted to support businesses but said he was hopefully there was a mechanism to work with the county to make sure it's done safely.

"The last thing we want to do is create a COVID hot spot, because that will kill people," Dell'Orco said.

Marl said he understood the health department was enforcing rules.

"We do need to throw the proverbial lifeline to restaurants," Marl said. "Our approach should be flexible and accommodating and doing what we can to support our job creators," Marl said.

The businesses tagged by the city will be contacted by city staff to get them in compliance. The ordinance passed 6-1, with Dillon dissenting.

Pension Payment

Council considered a $350,000 payment to the assigned unfunded pension liabilities.

Treasurer Mickie Jo Bennett said the money came from the city's fund balance. The money was not paid last year.

Councillor Girbach asked if the city should put some of that money towards the rec center.

Councillor Camero-Sulak also suggested reducing the amount to have extra money for expenses like the rec center.

Dillon asked what the payment would do to the city's efforts to reduce the retirement liabilities. Bennett said it would depend on the market and state assumptions.

Manager O'Toole said if you fall below a certain level, the city would have to submit an action plan, a timely process, to meet the state standard.

The city believes it will need to spend $210,000 on the Rec Center, which is struggling.

Dillon said when council made the $350,000 pledge to retirement liabilities, it was a different world.

Bennett noted the $350,000 fund balance derived from the 2019 general fund.

Dell'Orco said he didn't think he could support the full $350,000 for pension liabilities at the moment.

Marl asked if there was any harm in delaying the liability payment. Bennett said the city wouldn't get credit for its work before the end of the year.

The city wants to pay at least 60 percent of its liabilities. Right now, it's at 63.6 percent.

Marl said the city needed to take its pension liability seriously.

"It can result in devastating consequences to the city and the taxpayers," Marl said.

He suggested a $250,000 contribution to pension liabilities. Girbach said he was thinking the same thing.

Girbach motioned for making a $250,000 contribution. Marl seconded the motion.

O'Toole, answering a question from Mitchell, said city staff would appreciate anything that prevents it from having to formulate a plan of action to meet state requirements on liabilities.

"Keeping us above 60 percent threshold is always recommended," O'Toole said.

Mitchell said she wanted to help the Rec Center, but thought perhaps the entire $350,00 should go to retirement liabilities.

Dillon said she wanted guidance from the city's finance department.

Council voted 5-1 (Mitchell dissent, Ceo abstain) to make a $250,000 contribution to retirement liabilities.

Sewer Charge Waiver Request

Resident Lynn Shaw saw her sewer bill go from 4-6,000 gallons to 99,000 gallons in a quarter. Shaw hired a company to investigate the sprinkler system but found no leaks. The motion was passed unanimously.

Commission Reports

There are 140 submissions for Art Around Saline, Camero-Sulak said. The Diversity, Equity and Inclusiveness committee is working on a project to recycle and repurpose signs to create messages of inclusiveness.

The DEI task force is working on a cookbook, Camero-Sulak said.

Dillon suggested the city council take a close look at its agreements around the cable commission.

Dell'Orco said the environmental commission received a thorough presentation on the Washtenaw Regional Source Management Authority. The city hall is unable to accept recycled Christmas lights at the moment. Dell'Orco suggested bringing them to the Ann Arbor Recycling Authority. He said the Code Review Task Force was making considerable progress on the medical marijuana ordinance.

Reports and Other Announcements

Marl said there is a serious offer for Lot 13 on Beach Court. He wants to develop a sales agreement for council review.

Marl said the Community Recruitment and Retention Team will have a virtual business summit at 1;30 p.m., Jan. 7.

Girbach said the city is working with DTE to repair malfunctioning streetlights.

Mitchell asked Dell'Orco if the environmental commission is following the Adient discussions. Dell'Orco said it hasn't been a focus of the body.

WWTP Update

Manager O'Toole said she toured the WWTP last week with officials from the state. On Friday, during bypass pumping, the changed pump speeds, which dislodged the line and spilled 200,000 gallons of sludge. There was no impact on the Saline River and or drains.

Mitchell complimented O'Toole on her handling of the incident, saying it would build trust in the community.

Dillon said the odor has been overwhelming downtown.

Greene said a fan has been repaired and is at nearly 100 percent, which should help the area.

Eastlook Drain

Manager O'Toole said she planned to bring the proposal back to city council for the Jan. 11. meeting.

Recognition of Christen Mitchell

Marl recognized Councillor Christen Mitchell for her four years of service on Saline City Council and various commissions. Mitchell said she would continue to watch council meetings and remain involved. She encouraged citizens to run for council.

"It's a wonderful way to develop tough skin and learn to know yourself, your strengths and weaknesses, and where you want to be," Mitchell said.

Dillon said she appreciated Mitchell's time, effort and thoughtfulness.

"You're always interested in working for solutions and compromises," Dillon said.

Girbach thanked her for her work passing the NonDiscrimination Ordinance.

Camero-Sulak said he didn't know of anyone as open and honest as Mitchell.

"You've sacrificed and served the community so well. You will be missed by myself, by council, staff and others," Camero-Sulak said. "The newest council member has some pretty big shoes to fill and she will miss all you've contributed."

Dell'Orco said Mitchell made valuable, significant, substantive contributions to council. He said he appreciated her mentorship as he ran for council and was elected.

Council Convented into Closed Session

Council voted 5-2 to enter closed session to discuss a legal opinion from its attorney. Councillors Girbach and Mitchell voted no.