What to do in Saline this weekend: Friday, Dec 15 - Sunday, Dec 17

9 things to do this weekend: Friday, Dec 15 - Sunday, Dec 17

FEATURED EVENTS

Wreath Making Event! - Fri Dec 15 4:00 pm

109 Cultural Exchange

Join us this season to make your jolliest wreath yet! We will provide a plain 14” wreath, the tools, decorations, and space you need to craft your festive masterpiece. No worries if you’re a beginner; we’re here to help! There will be eucalyptus, pepper berries, dried oranges, cinnamon sticks and various other goodies to choose from. And we’ll provide you with a red velvet bow to tie it up!$65 Reserve your spot at the link below! Friday, December 15th, 2023 from 4:00 - 8:00 pm https://www… [more details]

Saline New Horizons Band Presents Its Holiday Concert - Sun Dec 17 3:00 pm

Saline

Saline New Horizons Band Presents Its Holiday ConcertFREE ADMISSION [more details]

Other Events

Carnegie Art Studios Holiday Market - Fri Dec 15 1:00 pm

Carnegie Art Studios

Holiday shoppers will find a wide array of artwork styles and techniques from 7 talented artists. Choose from: wearables and fiber art, paintings, illustrations, photography, ceramics, block prints, cards, sculpture, collage, and mixed media. Find the perfect gift or something for yourself. Every gift is unique! [more details]

Painting pARTy Magical Christmas Trees - Fri Dec 15 7:00 pm

Whitepine Studios

The first session on December 8th was sold out so we added an additional session. To celebrate the upcoming holiday season, enjoy an evening painting and sipping with friends and family. Have fun creating whimsical, magical Christmas trees on a 16x20 canvas. This painting will make a beautiful addition to your holiday decor. With step by step instructions, you will create a painting you will be proud to display. No painting experience necessary.https://whitepinestudios.corsizio.com/c… [more details]

Saline Indoor Farmers Market - Sat Dec 16 9:00 am

Liberty School

All through the bitter cold, we bring the freshest foods available to Saline, plus high quality handmade gifts! Visit every Saturday to find fresh produce, meat, poultry, cheese, eggs, fish, bread, baked goods, coffee, spices and more. Join us for kids' activities, live music and cooking demos!

Hours 9am-1pm, Free Parking, service animals only [more details]

Saline Celtic Festival Holiday Fun at the Fairgrounds - Sat Dec 16 2:00 pm

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

Join us for our next fundraiser event. Yummy food, Hot chocolate bar, Vendors, Christmas cheer,Santa vs the Grinch wrestling matchLive music by Unkle Lay Lee's MoonshinersGamesLights and treesFood trucksKidis' CraftsStory time with Buddy the ElfGates open at 2 p.m.$10 entry kids 10 and under are free. 65+ and veterans $5. Active military is free [more details]

Yoga + Sound - Sat Dec 16 7:00 pm

7 Notes Natural Health

Join Sound Healer, Rob Meyer-Kukan and Yoga Instructor, Paul Barr for this seasonal series of Yoga + Sound at 7 Notes Natural Health.

Paul will lead a mindful yoga practice that focuses on themes tied to each of the seasons. Rob will support with gentle sounds of singing bowls, gongs, and more. An extended time of savasana will allow you to deeply rest into the new season while being immersed in sacred sound.

Investment: $40/event

Register here: https://forms.gle/qkLoC9xqAGwCjNdS7

Please… [more details]

Open House - Sun Dec 17 1:00 pm

564 Ridge Ln

267,000 Ranch 2 bedroom, 2, bathFull basement, 2 car garage [more details]

Open House - Sun Dec 17 1:00 pm

Tecumseh

$267,000 Condo For sale 2 bedroom 2 bath2 car garage [more details]

