Saline Girls Basketball Ranked 7th in D1 Coaches Poll

The Saline girls basketball team is ranked seventh in week one of the Basketball Coaches of Association Division 1 poll.

Saline is 4-0 after Friday's SEC Red opening victory over Monroe. Saline is home to Novi Tuesday and Grass Lake on Friday.

1. Rockford

2. West Bloomfield

3. Belleville

4. Wayne Memorial

6. Detroit Renaissance

6. Holland West Ottawa

7. Saline

8, Dewitt

9. East Kentwood

10. Grand Haven

