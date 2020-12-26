Police Operation in Bridgewater Township Related to Lodi Township Road Rage Shooting

Police have confirmed a police operation in Bridgewater Township Saturday was related to an alleged Christmas Eve morning road rage shooting in Lodi Township.

After receiving numerous tips from community members, Washtenaw County Sheriff Deputies attempted to execute a search warrant at the home of the suspect on the 21000 block of West Willow Road in Bridge Water Township Saturday morning, according to WSCO spokesperson Derrick Jackson. After several hours of attempting to make contact with the 51-year-old suspect, police found the man deceased inside his home.

The investigation is ongoing, according to Jackson.

A fleet of emergency vehicles from the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, Michigan State Police, Huron Valley Ambulance and other agencies staged outside a home on Willow Road, less than a mile west of Hogan Road.

The police agency was assisted by HART Huron Valley and the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad.

The incident was resolved before 1:30 p.m.

Earlier this afternoon an official with the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office confirmed the incident was related to the road rage shooting in Lodi Township on the morning of Christmas Eve.

Saline area residents reporting seeing the vehicles staged near the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds Saturday morning. Others saw the fleet traveling westbound on Michigan Avenue.

Police at the scene of the operation declined to comment - directing comments to Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office brass.