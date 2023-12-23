HOCKEY: Saline Avenges Thanksgiving Eve Loss, Defeats Pioneer 8-0

Saline avenged its traditional Thanksgiving Eve loss to Pioneer by beating their rival, 8-0, in the final game before the holiday break.

Saline flies into the break on a four-game winning streak. After a 1-5 start, Saline has evened its record at 5-5.

Mateo Iadipaolo scored three goals and assisted on another. Tyler Jacobs had two goals and two assists. Blake Woodrel scored a goal and had three assists. Wyatt Church and Antonio Giacalone also scored for the Hornets. Giacalone also had two assists.

Goalie Tyler Schroeder wasn't busy, but he was perfect. He picked up his second assists of the season.

Here are the goals we caught on video.

