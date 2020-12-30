Mayor Marl to Deliver State of the City Address Jan. 4

Mayor Brian Marl will give the State of the City address as a new city council sits for its first meeting Monday, Jan. 4.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. and can be viewed on Zoom and Facebook. City charter calls on the mayor to update city residents twice a year with a written legislative program.

Otherwise, Monday's agenda is light.

Mayor Marl is asking council to once again elect Dean Girbach as Mayor Pro-Tem. Marl is also asking council to name Jack Ceo as the presiding officer in the event Girbach and Marl cannot attend the meeting. Girbach and Ceo have been allies of Marl on council.

It's the first meeting for Dawn Krause, elected to council in the November election.

One notable item in the consent agenda has council appointing Assistant City Manager Mike Greene as interim director of the Department of Public Works. The city has been looking for a DPW Director since Jeff Fordice resigned. The city is also looking for a superintendent of water production and wastewater treatment.