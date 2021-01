On the road for New Year's Day? Use caution.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Southeast Michigan from noon Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday.

A winter storm could drop 1-4 inches of snow on the ground and cover surfaces with a sheet of ice. The storm is expected to cause icy roads and sidewalks.

Freezing rain, sleet and snow are expected in two waves - with some Friday afternoon and some overnight.