You Ask The Questions as The Saline Post Speaks With Mayor Marl Wednesday

City of Saline Mayor Brian Marl will present the semiannual State of the City address when Saline City Council meets tonight. You can view the speech live on the city's Facebook Page.

Wednesday, at 1 p.m., The Saline Post invites you to question Mayor Marl during a live interview on its Facebook Page. You're encouraged to ask questions about issues Marl raises in his speech but also invited to ask him about any city issues.

You can type questions under the video during the interview, or you can send questions to tran@thesalinepost.com in advance.