Library's Corner Book Shop Rings In New Year With Sale

To celebrate 2021, the Corner Book Shop Online is happy to announce a half-price sale on regularly priced items in 3 more categories:

Trade Paperback (general) Fiction -- 50 cents

Mystery – 50 cents for hardcovers and trade, 25 cents for mass market paperbacks

Wellness – 50 cents.

They join Religion & Philosophy, Hardcover general Fiction, and Mass Market Paperback general Fiction that are already on sale.

Prices have been updated on the website to reflect the sale. Please note that order totals are always rounded up to the nearest whole dollar amount.Not already a customer? Just send your name and email address to CornerBookShopOnline@gmail.com.The Friends of the Library will add you to the customer list and send instructions for first time shoppers.

Due to COVID-19 measures, new donations are not being accepted the Corner Book Shop.