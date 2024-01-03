Michigan and Schools Credit Union Accepting Applications for Scholarships

Michigan Schools and Government Credit Union (MSGCU) is accepting applications for its annual scholarship program now through February 27. The credit union is offering 33 scholarships of $2,500 each to help local students and educators reach career goals, and 14 scholarships of $2,000 each to support future first responders.

“MSGCU was founded by teachers and we’re proud to honor our heritage by advancing educational journeys through our scholarship program,” said Steve Brewer, MSGCU President/CEO. “We’ve provided over $1.1 million in scholarships since the inception of our program 20 years ago, helping 575 recipients in the communities we serve further their educational dreams.”

Scholarship applications can be submitted online at msgcu.org/scholarships. MSGCU will award the following 33 scholarships to teachers and administrators who are continuing their education, and students with various professional goals, including those pursuing skilled trades careers:

Educational Solutions Scholarship helps high school seniors with plans to attend college with 18 scholarships of $2,500 each.

Rudolph Heino High School Scholarship is for high school seniors heading to college with a demonstrated commitment to helping others. Five scholarships of $2,500 are offered.

Larry Swantek Educational Studies Scholarship benefits high school seniors and current college students planning to become teachers with four scholarships of $2,500.

Milo Perreault Educator Advantage Scholarship supports certified teachers and administrators continuing their education. They can apply for one of four scholarships of $2,500.

William Cayen Skilled Trades Scholarship of $2,500 each is granted to two individuals pursuing certification in electrical, HVAC, automotive, or other industrial and advanced technologies or skilled trades programs.

The credit union also funds the Stephen Thomas First Responder Scholarship, which supports first responders enrolled in police and/or fire academies at local colleges with 14 scholarships of $2,000 each. Applications occur directly with Macomb Community, Oakland Community, Washtenaw Community, and Schoolcraft Colleges. Students can apply for this scholarship throughout the year and more information is available through the program directors of each academy.

Non-members are welcome to apply for an MSGCU scholarship and must become a member if selected as a scholarship recipient. The credit union welcomes everyone in Michigan to bank with them and offers 20 branch offices across metro Detroit.

Visit msgcu.org/scholarships for complete details and to learn more about the application process.

