Saline Library Ends Late Fees

The Saline District Library is ending the practice of charging fees for books and materials returned too late.

The library announced the policy change on its Facebook Page.

Users who do not return items before they are seven days overdue will be lose borrowing privileges until the overdue item is returned. 

For more information, visit Get a Card - Saline District Library (salinelibrary.org).

