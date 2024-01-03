1-03-2024 12:26pm
Saline Library Ends Late Fees
The Saline District Library is ending the practice of charging fees for books and materials returned too late.
The library announced the policy change on its Facebook Page.
Users who do not return items before they are seven days overdue will be lose borrowing privileges until the overdue item is returned.
For more information, visit Get a Card - Saline District Library (salinelibrary.org).
