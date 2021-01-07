Esther Bock Farmed and Raised 8 Children in Lodi Township

Esther Schaible Bock, age 91, was called home to heaven on Thursday, January 6, 2021.

Esther was born December 4, 1929 in Lodi Township, MI; the daughter of Alfred and Frieda (Furthmueller) Weber. On February 26, 1949 she married Gerhardt Schaible. Esther and Gerhardt farmed together and raised their 8 children in Lodi Township.

After they retired in 1977 they moved to Brooksville, Florida. Esther was an active member of Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church, Ann Arbor and Emmanual Lutheran Church of Zephyrhills, Florida. After Gerhardt died in 1994 Esther was blessed to meet George Bock whom she married on July 5, 1997. For 38 years Esther enjoyed summers in the Midwest, spending time with family, and winters in sunny Florida.

A lifelong homemaker she enjoyed gardening, cooking and baking for her large family. She especially loved babies, finding true joy when holding a new grandchild or great grandchild.

Esther was predeceased by her parents, first husband Gerhardt Schaible, second husband George Bock, sister Luella Weidmayer, brother Paul Weber and son, David Schaible. Survivors include Linda (Eldon) Troeller of Hortonville, WI, Anita (Gerald) Hahn of Watertown, WI, Gloria Schaible of Saline, Pamela (Steve) Kohler of Saline, Steve (Laura) Schaible of Brooklyn, Marti (Charles) Ellingboe, Wrightstown, WI, Deb (Lawrence) Sak, Lake Orion and daughter-in-law Bess Schaible of Ann Arbor; 24 grandchildren; 37 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Private graveside service will be held at Salem Lutheran cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Salem Lutheran Church, Ann Arbor, MI or Rainbow Hospice Care, 147 West Rockwell St, Jefferson, WI 53549 or online at www.rainbowhospicecare.org.